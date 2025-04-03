Ukraine's Security Service names traitors working to implement Putin's plan of "external governance" in Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) says it has gathered an evidence base on Ukrainian traitors who are attempting to implement Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin’s idea of "external governance" in Ukraine.

Source: SSU press service; Ukrainska Pravda

Details: The SSU said the illegal group includes traitors, collaborators and other supporters of the so-called "Russian world" who fled to Russia even before the full-scale war began. [The "Russian world" is the general idea of the superiority of Russian Orthodoxy, culture, language, etc., widely promoted by pro-Kremlin figures – ed.]

The group is headed by Dmytro Vasylets, leader of the banned political party Derzhava (State), who has already been sentenced in absentia for supporting Russia’s armed aggression.

Among the like-minded accomplices Vasylets is reported to have enlisted for subversive activities are:

Valentyna Rybina, a lawyer for pro-Russian blogger Anatolii Sharii, who is suspected of treason;

Oleksandr Skubchenko, a "politics expert" who used to appear on TV channels owned by Viktor Medvedchuk [a former Ukrainian businessman and pro-Russian politician who is also known for his connections to Putin – ed.] and is now a frequent guest on Moscow propaganda shows;

Oleksandr Semenchenko, deputy leader of the banned Derzhava party, who previously lived in Kyiv and is now in hiding in Russia;

collaborator Pavlo Onishchenko, leader of the pro-Kremlin group Slobozhanska Sich;

Viktor Malafeev, a propagandist who in addition to delivering anti-Ukrainian speeches on Russian TV also collects donations to purchase weapons for Russian troops;

Maksym Shykhaleiev, a pro-Russian agitator in Crimea who supported the peninsula’s occupation in 2014 and began collaborating with Russia.





On 27 March, the group’s leaders and other Ukrainian traitors took part in a so-called "unity forum" in Moscow which was also attended by propagandist Aleksandr Dugin (often referred to as the ideologue behind Ruscism), members of Russia’s State Duma, bloggers and Z-milbloggers. ["Ruscism" is a term that combines "Russia" and "fascism" and is used to describe Russia’s political ideology under Vladimir Putin – ed.]

The SSU revealed that the forum’s rhetoric focused on promoting Putin’s claim that lasting peace in Ukraine can only be achieved by creating an interim administration under the control of Russia and the United States to temporarily govern the country.

The investigation materials show that after establishing their anti-Ukrainian hub in Moscow, the group received instructions from their Russian handlers to set up their own "branches" in EU countries as alternatives to Ukraine’s diplomatic missions.

Based on the evidence collected, SSU investigators have served the individuals concerned with notices of suspicion under Articles 28.1 and 109.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (actions aimed at the violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, as well as conspiracy to commit such actions by a group).

The SSU said comprehensive measures are ongoing to hold those responsible to account for crimes against Ukraine.

Background: On 27 March, Putin proposed discussing the introduction of an interim administration in Ukraine under the aegis of the UN and several countries in order for elections to be held.

