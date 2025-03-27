Putin proposes "interim administration under UN aegis" in Ukraine for elections

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin proposed on 27 March discussing the introduction of an interim administration in Ukraine under the aegis of the UN and several countries to hold elections.

Source: Putin during a conversation with submariners on the nuclear-powered cruiser Arkhangelsk, as reported by Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza and Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Details: "Basically, of course, it would be possible under the auspices of the UN, the US, with European countries, of course, with our partners and friends, to discuss the possibility of introducing an interim administration in Ukraine to hold democratic elections," Putin said.

He claims that peace talks could begin with such a new government and "legitimate documents that will be recognised worldwide and will be reliable" could be signed.

Putin also mentioned BRICS countries and North Korea among the partners with whom Russia is ready to work on the "Ukrainian settlement". In addition, Russia is allegedly willing to work with Europe, but he believes they "are trying to lead us by the nose".

Meanwhile, Putin called the Azov Regiment a problem in Ukraine, claiming that it "is gaining actual power".

