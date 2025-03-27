All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Putin proposes "interim administration under UN aegis" in Ukraine for elections

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 27 March 2025, 23:47
Putin proposes interim administration under UN aegis in Ukraine for elections
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin proposed on 27 March discussing the introduction of an interim administration in Ukraine under the aegis of the UN and several countries to hold elections.

Source: Putin during a conversation with submariners on the nuclear-powered cruiser Arkhangelsk, as reported by Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza and Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Details: "Basically, of course, it would be possible under the auspices of the UN, the US, with European countries, of course, with our partners and friends, to discuss the possibility of introducing an interim administration in Ukraine to hold democratic elections," Putin said.

Advertisement:

He claims that peace talks could begin with such a new government and "legitimate documents that will be recognised worldwide and will be reliable" could be signed.

Putin also mentioned BRICS countries and North Korea among the partners with whom Russia is ready to work on the "Ukrainian settlement". In addition, Russia is allegedly willing to work with Europe, but he believes they "are trying to lead us by the nose".

Meanwhile, Putin called the Azov Regiment a problem in Ukraine, claiming that it "is gaining actual power".

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PutinRusso-Ukrainian warRussia
Advertisement:
Georgia cuts visa-free stay for Ukrainians to one year
Zelenskyy: Russia can be pressured into full ceasefire within weeks or months
Zelenskyy: Any reduction of Ukraine's military is red line
Russia assaults Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repel attacks – video
"Challenging but not critical": what new US tariffs mean for Ukraine
Ukraine-US minerals deal: Washington announces upcoming visit by Ukrainian delegation
All News
Putin
Ukraine's foreign minister: Russia's actions show that Putin wants to prolong war
Germany warns West that Putin may be deceptive in ceasefire talks
UK urges Putin to agree to ceasefire "without further delay"
RECENT NEWS
21:06
With Trump at any cost? What Europe is ready to sacrifice to keep NATO united and US as ally
20:56
Ukrainian foreign minister to urge NATO allies to strengthen sanctions on Russia
20:49
Zelenskyy: A lot is at stake now on Sumy front
20:20
Ukraine's Security Service names traitors aiming to implement Putin’s plan of "external governance" in Ukraine
20:08
NATO believes Russia stockpiling missiles for new strike on Ukraine
20:00
The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?
19:05
Zelenskyy's Office considers energy truce with Russia in effect
18:57
Ukrainian forces repel three assaults in Donetsk Oblast, destroying 13 Russian vehicles – video
18:41
Russia reportedly plans to increase number of soldiers by 150,000 this year
17:21
Poland hands over 5,000 Starlink systems to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: