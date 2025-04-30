Russian drone hits petrol station in Kharkiv, causing fire
Wednesday, 30 April 2025, 23:49
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones on the evening of 30 April, causing a fire at a petrol station.
Source: Ihor Terekhov, Mayor of Kharkiv
Quote: "There was a strike with an enemy UAV, presumably a Molniya drone, on the border of the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts. A fire broke out at the site of the strike. Information regarding casualties is being confirmed."
Details: Later, he added that the strike had occurred at a petrol station in the Kyivskyi district.
