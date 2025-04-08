All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure, houses and business premises – photos

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 8 April 2025, 07:47
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure, houses and business premises – photos
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

The Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and heavy artillery on the night of 7-8 April, damaging infrastructure facilities, apartment buildings, premises belonging to a business and houses.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the Samara district with UAVs at night. Infrastructure facilities were damaged. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by firefighters. Six apartment buildings and a shop were damaged."

Advertisement:
 
Fire crane
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Russians attacked the Nikopol district with drones and heavy artillery. They fired on the city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas. Office buildings, an industrial plant, a house and a bus were damaged in the attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

 
Damaged bus
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Two houses and an outbuilding were damaged in the Synelnykove district due to Russian attacks.

"No casualties were recorded anywhere. Units from Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed eight UAVs over the oblast," Lysak concluded.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
Journalist who was attacked with knife in Kyiv gives initial testimony to police
Ukrainian forces have recently liberated about 16 sq km on Pokrovsk front, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Ukrainian journalist Yurii Makarov taken to hospital after knife attack
Russia strikes energy facilities again, this time in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainians crush Russian assault in country's south, destroy 29 armoured vehicles – video
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russians attack Nikopol district this morning, injuring three people
Number of injured in Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih rises to 74
Russians recruit 22-year-old agent for terrorist attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:53
Russians drops aerial bomb on apartment block in Kupiansk, injuring elderly woman – video, photos
20:42
Pro-Ukrainian Republican congressman arrives in Ukraine on unannounced visit – video
20:07
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim that Russian strike on Sumy was a "mistake"
20:05
Zelenskyy on gas transmission system in context of mineral deal: US has not pressured us
19:43
Zelenskyy announces sanctions package targeting Iskander missile manufacturers
19:34
Zelenskyy believes Trump's envoy Witkoff adopted Russia's strategy
19:26
Zelenskyy: Memorandum on minerals with US may be signed today
19:22
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
19:15
Zelenskyy: China supplies Russia with artillery, gunpowder and helps manufacture weapons
18:54
Number of people injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro rises to 33
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: