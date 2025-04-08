Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging infrastructure, houses and business premises – photos

The Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and heavy artillery on the night of 7-8 April, damaging infrastructure facilities, apartment buildings, premises belonging to a business and houses.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the Samara district with UAVs at night. Infrastructure facilities were damaged. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by firefighters. Six apartment buildings and a shop were damaged."

Fire crane Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: The Russians attacked the Nikopol district with drones and heavy artillery. They fired on the city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas. Office buildings, an industrial plant, a house and a bus were damaged in the attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Damaged bus Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Two houses and an outbuilding were damaged in the Synelnykove district due to Russian attacks.

"No casualties were recorded anywhere. Units from Air Command Skhid (East) destroyed eight UAVs over the oblast," Lysak concluded.

