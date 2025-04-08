Russia loses 1,290 soldiers and 43 artillery systems over past day

Russia has lost 1,290 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 200 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 926,310 (+1,290) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,572 (+5) tanks;

tanks; 22,011 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 25,860 (+43) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,359 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,126 (+2) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

335 (+0) helicopters;

31,917 (+43) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,145 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

43,227 (+107) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,792 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

