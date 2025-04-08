Russia loses 1,290 soldiers and 43 artillery systems over past day
Tuesday, 8 April 2025, 07:58
Russia has lost 1,290 soldiers killed and wounded as well as more than 200 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 April 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 926,310 (+1,290) military personnel;
- 10,572 (+5) tanks;
- 22,011 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
- 25,860 (+43) artillery systems;
- 1,359 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,126 (+2) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 335 (+0) helicopters;
- 31,917 (+43) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,145 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 43,227 (+107) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,792 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
