Russians destroy two Ukrposhta post offices in two days
Ukrposhta, Ukraine's national postal service, has lost two of its post offices in two days due to Russian attacks.
Source: Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi on Telegram
Details: A newly installed container-type post office in Sumy Oblast – set up to replace a previously destroyed one – was deliberately targeted by a drone on 6 April.
Quote: "We are actively developing this modular post office project together with our international partners – and this is yet another confirmation of how necessary it is. Moreover, we have taken negative experiences into account and the new branches will have a certain level of protection."
Details: In addition, the Russians destroyed a post office in Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 7 April.
"And the team, having cleared up the rubble and damage, were able to resume operations in the afternoon," Smilianskyi reported.
He noted that no employees or customers were affected in either case.
Background: On 4 March, Ukrposhta suspended the acceptance of parcels destined for Kostiantynivka due to the escalation of the situation in Donetsk Oblast.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!