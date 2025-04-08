All Sections
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russia's most expensive drone worth over US$300,000 – video

Stepan HaftkoTuesday, 8 April 2025, 12:46
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russia's most expensive drone worth over US$300,000 – video
Merlin-VR drone. Screenshot: a video by the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a Merlin-VR, the most expensive Russian reconnaissance UAV, worth more than US$300,000, on the Lyman front.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group

Quote: "The race for the enemy wing was organised by anti-aircraft gunners of the mechanised brigade and their brothers-in-arms from the artillery brigade."

Details: Soldiers from the 63rd Mechanised Brigade crashed an expensive Russian reconnaissance drone on the Lyman front.

The artillerymen arrived at the downed target before the 63rd Brigade soldiers, but the infantrymen's drone captured unique footage of the Russian target being shot down from a height of several kilometres.

The Merlin-VR drone costs more than US$300,000. This Russian UAV can rise 5 km into the sky and stay in the air for 10 hours, covering 600 kilometres.

Russo-Ukrainian wardrones
