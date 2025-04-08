Ukrainian forces shoot down Russia's most expensive drone worth over US$300,000 – video

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed a Merlin-VR, the most expensive Russian reconnaissance UAV, worth more than US$300,000, on the Lyman front.

Source: Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group

Quote: "The race for the enemy wing was organised by anti-aircraft gunners of the mechanised brigade and their brothers-in-arms from the artillery brigade."

Advertisement:

Details: Soldiers from the 63rd Mechanised Brigade crashed an expensive Russian reconnaissance drone on the Lyman front.

ЗСУ збили найдорожчий російський БПЛА "Мерлін-ВР", вартістю понад $300 тисяч https://t.co/0VtNGEhVZF pic.twitter.com/kkBOGs7g15 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 8, 2025

Advertisement:

The artillerymen arrived at the downed target before the 63rd Brigade soldiers, but the infantrymen's drone captured unique footage of the Russian target being shot down from a height of several kilometres.

The Merlin-VR drone costs more than US$300,000. This Russian UAV can rise 5 km into the sky and stay in the air for 10 hours, covering 600 kilometres.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!