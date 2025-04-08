Two men injured in three Russian strikes on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast three times on 8 April, initially using artillery and later deploying kamikaze drones.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two men aged 36 and 43 have been injured. Doctors have provided medical assistance. Their condition is satisfactory, so they will be recovering at home.

The attack has damaged four houses, two outbuildings, three garages, a car and a café. Power lines have also been hit."

Details: Russian forces also deployed artillery to attack the Velykomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district, damaging a house, a vehicle and power lines. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

