Two men injured in three Russian strikes on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 8 April 2025, 19:27
Two men injured in three Russian strikes on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Russian troops attacked the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast three times on 8 April, initially using artillery and later deploying kamikaze drones.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Two men aged 36 and 43 have been injured. Doctors have provided medical assistance. Their condition is satisfactory, so they will be recovering at home.

Advertisement:

The attack has damaged four houses, two outbuildings, three garages, a car and a café. Power lines have also been hit."

Details: Russian forces also deployed artillery to attack the Velykomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district, damaging a house, a vehicle and power lines. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

