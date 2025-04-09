All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians attack Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast with drones, injuring three people, including child – video

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 9 April 2025, 00:24
Russians attack Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast with drones, injuring three people, including child – video
Aftermath of the Russian attacks. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast came under a large-scale Russian drone attack late in the evening of 8 April, leaving a number of casualties, including a child.

Source: Suspilne Donbas citing Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Honcharenko said Russian forces had attacked residential areas of Kramatorsk.

Advertisement:

Quote from Honcharenko: "An 11-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman were injured during the evening attack on Kramatorsk. No people were killed."

Updated: Later, Filashkin reported that three people had been injured in the large-scale Russian drone attack.

Quote from Filashkin: "Three people, including a child, were injured in the nighttime strikes on Kramatorsk.

Advertisement:

The city came under a large-scale Russian drone attack last night. Early reports indicate that an 11-year-old girl, her 34-year-old mother and her 55-year-old grandmother were injured."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastKramatorskRusso-Ukrainian warattack
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
Journalist who was attacked with knife in Kyiv gives initial testimony to police
Ukrainian forces have recently liberated about 16 sq km on Pokrovsk front, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Ukrainian journalist Yurii Makarov taken to hospital after knife attack
Russia strikes energy facilities again, this time in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainians crush Russian assault in country's south, destroy 29 armoured vehicles – video
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Graves of civilians appear between residential buildings in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast – photos
Ukraine soldiers push Russians back near Pokrovsk, but lose positions on other fronts – DeepState
Russians hit Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, injuring child whose family returned after evacuation – photos
RECENT NEWS
20:53
Russians drops aerial bomb on apartment block in Kupiansk, injuring elderly woman – video, photos
20:42
Pro-Ukrainian Republican congressman arrives in Ukraine on unannounced visit – video
20:07
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim that Russian strike on Sumy was a "mistake"
20:05
Zelenskyy on gas transmission system in context of mineral deal: US has not pressured us
19:43
Zelenskyy announces sanctions package targeting Iskander missile manufacturers
19:34
Zelenskyy believes Trump's envoy Witkoff adopted Russia's strategy
19:26
Zelenskyy: Memorandum on minerals with US may be signed today
19:22
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
19:15
Zelenskyy: China supplies Russia with artillery, gunpowder and helps manufacture weapons
18:54
Number of people injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro rises to 33
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: