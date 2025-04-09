Russians attack Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast with drones, injuring three people, including child – video

Aftermath of the Russian attacks. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast came under a large-scale Russian drone attack late in the evening of 8 April, leaving a number of casualties, including a child.

Source: Suspilne Donbas citing Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Honcharenko said Russian forces had attacked residential areas of Kramatorsk.

Quote from Honcharenko: "An 11-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman were injured during the evening attack on Kramatorsk. No people were killed."

Updated: Later, Filashkin reported that three people had been injured in the large-scale Russian drone attack.

Quote from Filashkin: "Three people, including a child, were injured in the nighttime strikes on Kramatorsk.

The city came under a large-scale Russian drone attack last night. Early reports indicate that an 11-year-old girl, her 34-year-old mother and her 55-year-old grandmother were injured."

