Ukraine unveils new drone interceptor to counter constant Russian Shahed threats

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 9 April 2025, 12:09
Ukraine unveils new drone interceptor to counter constant Russian Shahed threats
A drone interceptor. Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian defence industry has unveiled a new drone designed to destroy Iranian-made Shahed loitering munitions, which Russia employs in its daily attacks on Ukraine.

Source: Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military news outlet

Details: Militarnyi reported that the interceptor drone has successfully shot down over 20 Shahed loitering munitions in the past two months.

The drone is also capable of intercepting reconnaissance drones. It boasts a maximum speed of 200 km/h and can reach altitudes of up to 5 km. Designers stress that it is the most effective interceptor drone currently in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The new drone was showcased to Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever during his recent visit to Kyiv.

Ukrainian experts emphasise that developing affordable and efficient drones provides a cost-effective alternative to relying on expensive anti-aircraft missiles for targeting aerial threats.

Read also: A weapon entirely immune to jamming: How Ukraine is rolling out production of fibre-optic drones

The Ukrainian military is set to receive 15,000 combat robots this year. What roles will these ground drones take on?

