Two killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

Two people were killed and two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 9 April.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: A 50-year-old man was killed in the village of Bahatyr in the Velyka Novosilka hromada as a result of the Russian strike, which also damaged a residential building. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

A 40-year-old woman was killed in the village of Kostiantynivka. Two houses were damaged in that attack as well.

A man from Siversk and a woman from Lyman were injured. Both towns sustained significant damage in the Russian strikes.

Filashkin reiterated his call for civilians to evacuate. "Once again, I urge all civilians: be responsible. Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine," Filashkin stressed.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!