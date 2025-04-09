All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Two killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 9 April 2025, 15:14
Two killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Two people were killed and two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 9 April.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: A 50-year-old man was killed in the village of Bahatyr in the Velyka Novosilka hromada as a result of the Russian strike, which also damaged a residential building. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

A 40-year-old woman was killed in the village of Kostiantynivka. Two houses were damaged in that attack as well.

A man from Siversk and a woman from Lyman were injured. Both towns sustained significant damage in the Russian strikes.

Filashkin reiterated his call for civilians to evacuate. "Once again, I urge all civilians: be responsible. Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine," Filashkin stressed.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk OblastcasualtiesattackRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
Journalist who was attacked with knife in Kyiv gives initial testimony to police
Ukrainian forces have recently liberated about 16 sq km on Pokrovsk front, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
Ukrainian journalist Yurii Makarov taken to hospital after knife attack
Russia strikes energy facilities again, this time in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainians crush Russian assault in country's south, destroy 29 armoured vehicles – video
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Massive fish and crab kill in Azov Sea reported
Russians hit Ukrposhta post office in Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast
Russians attack Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast with drones, injuring three people, including child – video
RECENT NEWS
20:53
Russians drops aerial bomb on apartment block in Kupiansk, injuring elderly woman – video, photos
20:42
Pro-Ukrainian Republican congressman arrives in Ukraine on unannounced visit – video
20:07
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim that Russian strike on Sumy was a "mistake"
20:05
Zelenskyy on gas transmission system in context of mineral deal: US has not pressured us
19:43
Zelenskyy announces sanctions package targeting Iskander missile manufacturers
19:34
Zelenskyy believes Trump's envoy Witkoff adopted Russia's strategy
19:26
Zelenskyy: Memorandum on minerals with US may be signed today
19:22
Zelenskyy names possible motive behind today's attack on journalist in Kyiv
19:15
Zelenskyy: China supplies Russia with artillery, gunpowder and helps manufacture weapons
18:54
Number of people injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro rises to 33
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: