All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Macron and Starmer persuaded Trump to change his stance on Putin – Politico

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 1 May 2025, 05:44
Macron and Starmer persuaded Trump to change his stance on Putin – Politico
Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has shifted his rhetoric regarding Russian leader Vladimir Putin following several months of behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Source: Politico, citing sources within European governments on condition of anonymity

Details: According to Politico, Trump's change of course was the result of lengthy coordination efforts  between London, Paris and Washington. Starmer and Macron sought to persuade the US president to ease pressure on Volodymyr Zelenskyy and redirect some of his anger towards Putin, arguing that Putin was making Trump look like a fool.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The US president's public dig at Putin permitted diplomats in London and Paris the smallest of fist pumps, as their endeavours over the past three months appeared to bear fruit."

Details: Politico reported that UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell and Defence Secretary John Healey had played key roles in the talks with the US administration. Their efforts were coordinated with Mark Burnett, US Special Envoy to the United Kingdom. For his part, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy noted that he had held 13 conversations with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in 2025 alone, while Starmer and Trump had spoken "almost" as many times.

"Zelenskyy had clearly managed to affect Trump's thinking in Rome," said one former UK ambassador, speaking on condition of anonymity. According to him, the UK and France repeatedly stressed that Putin was "disrespecting [Trump] by consistently breaking the ceasefire he claimed to be implementing".

Advertisement:

He suggested that this had become a particularly sensitive issue because Trump "is squeamish about people being killed – it bothers him".

"For the moment, Trump has understood Putin can't be trusted. It's something that the president [Macron] repeatedly says, and tries to get through to Trump. That's our strategy right now," confirmed an unnamed French official.

However, the UK and France are now left anxiously waiting to see whether Trump's tougher stance on Putin will withstand his impatience to move on quickly.

Steven Pfifer, a senior fellow at the US-based think tank the Brookings Institution, also noted that Trump had had "a blind spot for Putin ignoring US requests". But his recent statements on social media "seemed to suggest he thought he was being played by Putin," Pfifer stressed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpUKFranceRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Natural resources deal details: 57 minerals and US military aid to Ukraine
Trump clears US$50m in arms sales to Ukraine for first time since re-election, says Kyiv Post
Macron and Starmer persuaded Trump to change his stance on Putin – Politico
Ukraine and US have signed mineral resources deal
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence says 300 collaborators have already applied for exchange to Russia
Kyiv and Washington may sign minerals deal within 24 hours, says Ukraine's PM
All News
Trump
Axios learns details of brief conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump at Vatican
Trump's tariffs "have kicked Putin in the teeth", causing Russia's economy to stop growing, says The Economist
Trump makes new statements on war in Ukraine, saying Putin "would like to stop war"
RECENT NEWS
10:55
Russia attacks business premises in Kharkiv Oblast: equipment and cars destroyed by fire
10:37
Russian warplanes dropped over 5,000 guided bombs in April, with quarter of them on Russia's Kursk Oblast
10:01
Effectiveness of Ukrainian UAVs increased: over 83,000 Russian targets hit in April – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
09:57
Natural resources deal details: 57 minerals and US military aid to Ukraine
09:31
Trump clears US$50m in arms sales to Ukraine for first time since re-election, says Kyiv Post
09:22
Overnight Russian drone attack caused fires in three districts of Kyiv Oblast – photos
09:01
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash almost 200 times in 24 hours, 85 on Pokrovsk front alone – Ukraine's General Staff
09:00
"My city is like a corpse that's being repeatedly raped": two stories about life under Russian occupation
08:56
Ukraine downs 74 drones and 68 go off radar as Russia launches 5 Iskander missiles and 170 drones overnight
08:45
Railway worker killed and tracks and wagons damaged in Russian attack on Odesa
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: