Overnight Russian drone attack caused fires in three districts of Kyiv Oblast – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 May 2025, 09:22
Overnight Russian drone attack caused fires in three districts of Kyiv Oblast – photos
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: SES.

Damage has been recorded in three districts of Kyiv Oblast following another overnight Russian drone strike.

Source: Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kyiv Oblast State Emergency Service (SES)

Details: In the Boryspil district, falling debris from a downed Russian drone ignited the roof of a house. The fire has been extinguished. The attack also caused damage to 11 other houses and a shop.

Advertisement:

 
The aftermath of the attack
Photo: SES.

Fires broke out in forested areas and were extinguished by firefighters.

In the Vyshhorod district, a grassy area caught fire, but it has already been put out.

Advertisement:

In the Brovary district, falling drone debris caused a fire in an outbuilding and a garage. The blaze was extinguished. The façade of a house and a car were also damaged.

All emergency services are on the scene, documenting the aftermath of the Russian attack.

 
The aftermath of the attack
Photo: SES.

Quote from Kalashnyk: "Another overnight attack by Russian UAVs on Kyiv Oblast. Air defence systems were active in the region. Several aerial targets were shot down. There are no civilian casualties.

No critical infrastructure facilities were hit. All necessary assistance will be provided to residents whose property was damaged. We are already working on this together with local authorities and our international partners."

 
The aftermath of the attack
Photo: SES.

