Ukraine's national debt increased by US$2.64bn in March

Ukraine's public and publicly guaranteed debt increased by UAH 103.48 billion [approx. US$2.64 billion] to UAH 7,123.25 billion [roughly US$171.73 billion] in March 2025.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Finance

Details: As of 31 March 2025, Ukraine's public and publicly guaranteed debt amounted to UAH 7,123.25 billion, or US$171.73 billion.

In March 2025, the amount of Ukraine's public and publicly guaranteed debt increased by UAH 103.48 billion in the hryvnia equivalent, and in the US dollar equivalent, the public and publicly guaranteed debt increased by US$2.64 billion.

Background:

The International Monetary Fund predicts that Ukraine's total public debt will increase to 110% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025.

Meanwhile, the IMF forecasts that Ukraine's total public debt will decrease to 108.5% next year with a further downward trend.

