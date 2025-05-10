All Sections
Russians kill two people in Donetsk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 May 2025, 10:11
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russians killed two people in Siversk and Rivne in Donetsk Oblast on 9 May. 

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: In addition, seven houses were damaged in Rai-Oleksandrivka in the Mykolaivka hromada. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

One person was injured in Mykolaipillia in the Druzhkivka hromada, and in Kostiantynivka, a multi-storey building, ten houses and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In total, the Russians attacked settlements in Donetsk Oblast ten times over the past day.

