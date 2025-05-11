All Sections
Man injured and destruction reported due to Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 May 2025, 09:04
Wreckage of a Russian Geran loitering munition in Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Russian forces launched a drone attack on Kyiv Oblast on the morning of 11 May, causing destruction in two districts near the Ukrainian capital.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: A man, around 71, was injured in a Russian strike on the Brovary district. He has suffered an acute stress reaction and is in shock.

A dacha was damaged. [A dacha is a seasonal secondary residence, usually with a little plot of land, where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries or keep a garden – ed.]

Five houses were also damaged in the Obukhiv district.

