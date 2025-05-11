"Thank you for every moment of care and love": Ukrainians greet their mothers on Mother's Day – photos, videos

A border guard holds up a piece of paper with “Happy Mother's Day!” written on it. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Ukrainians celebrate Mother's Day on Sunday 11 May. State institutions, charities and military personnel have joined in sending greetings on this special day. Ukrainian soldiers are sending heartfelt messages to their mothers directly from the front line.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life)

Details: To mark the occasion, the Azov Brigade posted photos of some of the mothers who serve in their ranks.

Advertisement:

Quote from the Azov Brigade: "Mothers always protect their children. Whether the child is in a school uniform or in body armour. Whether she is nearby or in captivity. Even when she is no longer with us, her memory is held like a weapon.

These photos are of mothers who serve in the Azov Brigade – women who joined the ranks themselves, who took up positions by choice. Who chose their path. Because there is no greater love than the one that chooses to defend."

Advertisement:

Details: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine posted a video showing a young boy wearing their uniform presenting roses to mothers alongside rescue workers.

"We thank every Ukrainian mother for life, for the sleepless nights, for their silent prayers. For always being with us, even from afar," the rescue workers said.

Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) has announced that all trains have been renamed [for one day – ed.] in honour of mothers working in the railway sector whose children are defending Ukraine. On the ticket booking service, you can see that in addition to the usual alphanumeric codes, the trains now have special names. For instance, the Lviv–Kharkiv train is named "Mama Tania" and the Kovel–Kyiv train is "Mama Nina".

"Today, these dedicated trains will travel across the country, reminding everyone of the strength and devotion of Ukrainian mothers. These journeys are our way of thanking them for the love that drives us forward even through the darkest times," the railway workers said.

The National Police of Ukraine posted a two-minute video of officers sending greetings to their mothers from the combat zone.

"Thank you for life, for the sleepless nights, for every moment of care and love. We are fighting here for peace and safety so that you can sleep peacefully and enjoy each day," the caption reads.

The State Border Guard Service shared a collection of photos of border guards holding signs with messages for their mothers.

They say they miss their mum's "signature buckwheat and meat patties", ask them not to watch too much news, and say a heartfelt "I love you".

The National Guard of Ukraine also posted a video greeting.

"A mother is strength, love and faith that are always by our side. Mothers give life and raise true heroes. You inspire us to fight for peace and freedom. Happy Mother's Day! You are our greatest treasure!" the post says.

The World Wide Fund for Nature also shared a Mother's Day greeting, featuring photos of animals and their offspring.

Переглянути цей допис в Instagram Допис, поширений WWF-Україна 🇺🇦 (@wwf_ukraine)

"On Mother's Day – gratitude from those who cannot write but already know how to love. From little ones to their mothers. And from us – to you," the post says.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!