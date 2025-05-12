All Sections
Ukrainian war documentary wins BAFTA award

Anastasiia BolshakovaMonday, 12 May 2025, 14:34
Ukrainian war documentary wins BAFTA award
Frame from the film

The documentary Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods has won the 2025 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA TV Award) for Best Single Documentary.

Source: Bafta

Details: The film follows Ukrainian service members of the 210th Separate Special Battalion Berlingo. A company of infantrymen in the east, near Kupiansk, confronts Russian forces: "This is an extraordinary portrait of lives compromised by the turmoil of a bloody war, filmed by Ukrainian soldiers. Their mission is to defend a railway line, a key strategic asset that, if captured, will enable Russia to mount a direct attack on Ukraine's second largest city, Kharkiv."

The film primarily features recordings from the infantrymen’s body cameras. The events unfold over seven weeks during the autumn of 2023.

The film, commissioned by BBC Two, was directed by Jamie Roberts. In 2022, Roberts won an Emmy Award for the documentary Escape from Kabul. He also directed the films Four Hours at the Capitol, Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man of Paris, and The Jihadis Next Door.

The British documentary is similar in format to Ukrainian director Oleh Sentsov's film Real, which chronicles the operations of one of the assault brigades in which Sentsov serves. In the summer of 2023, the brigade participated in a counterattack against Russian forces. Their infantry fighting vehicle is destroyed, and the director, along with his brothers-in-arms, takes cover in a nearby trench. A camera accidentally recorded 90 minutes of the chaos of war, which is difficult to comprehend and even harder to influence.

As noted by the film’s production team, Real has no editing or special effects, capturing a raw sense of life at the front.

