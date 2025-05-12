If Russia does not agree to ceasefire, EU may impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2

The European Union may impose sanctions on the consortium operating the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline if Russia fails to start a ceasefire as planned.

Source: European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho at a briefing in Brussels, answering journalists' questions about the possible consequences of Russia's refusal to cease fire on 12 May, European Pravda correspondent reports

Details: The European Commission's chief spokeswoman stressed that if Russia refuses to cease fire, one of the targets for additional sanctions could be the Nord Stream 2 consortium.

Advertisement:

"I can refer to one option which was flagged by President von der Leyen herself on Saturday in the video conference on the coalition of the willing that she joined online. She raised the possibility of looking also into sanctioning of the consortium of the Nord Stream 2. So, this would be one option," said Paula Pinho.

She added that the imposition of sanctions against all those involved in the Nord Stream consortium is a signal that it may not even be worth considering investing in Nord Stream 2.

Background:

Advertisement:

Earlier, the EU said that it continues to coordinate anti-Russian sanctions with the United States.

As reported, the German government said that if a ceasefire is not established in Ukraine by the end of Monday, Berlin, together with its European partners, will begin the process of preparing new sanctions against Russia.

On 13 May, EU ministers will consider "punitive, financial and economic sanctions" against Russia.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!