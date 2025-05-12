All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Taiwan to provide US$2m for mine clearance in Ukraine

Alyona KyrychenkoMonday, 12 May 2025, 19:32
Taiwan to provide US$2m for mine clearance in Ukraine
The flag of Taiwan. Stock photo: Getty Images

Taiwan will provide US$2 million to an international mine action fund for Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Lithuania

Detail: In a statement, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence said the Taiwanese mission in Vilnius had expressed its intention to contribute US$2 million to Lithuania's ongoing demining efforts in Ukraine during a meeting with Lithuanian Defence Ministry representatives.

Advertisement:

"Taiwan and Lithuania unanimously recognise the importance and necessity of cooperation in addressing the issue of clearing unexploded mines in Ukraine," the Lithuanian Defence Ministry said.

It is reported that Taiwan has already successfully supported cooperation projects with Lithuania to rebuild Ukrainian schools and kindergartens in communities affected by the war.

Background: Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has amended the procedure for using funds provided for in the state budget to compensate for the costs of humanitarian mine clearance on agricultural land.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Taiwanaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
UN aviation agency recognises Russia's responsibility for shooting down flight MH17
Zelenskyy discusses details of Ukraine-Russia talks with Türkiye's president
Ukraine completes ratification of minerals deal with US
Trump: Thursday's meeting with Russia and Ukraine is very important
Russian UAV attacks car carrying power engineers in Sumy Oblast, one killed – photos, video
Polish foreign minister revokes consent for Russian consulate in Krakow
All News
Taiwan
Amid China's threats, Taiwan studies experience of companies operating in Ukraine during war – Reuters
Former Taiwanese president convinced Ukraine needs US support more than Taiwan
Almost third of Ukraine's air defence forces are HAWK systems provided by Taiwan – Forbes
RECENT NEWS
22:54
European Defence Commissioner: "An attack on an EU and NATO member is a very real threat"
21:22
Zelenskyy: Russian attacks continue, Moscow remains silent on proposed meeting
20:43
Former Russian commander in Ukraine Sergei Surovikin reported to be working in Algeria
20:36
UN aviation agency recognises Russia's responsibility for shooting down flight MH17
20:23
Ukrainian Parliament to consider draft law amending Budget Code to implement minerals deal with US
20:08
Zelenskyy discusses details of Ukraine-Russia talks with Türkiye's president
19:32
Taiwan to provide US$2m for mine clearance in Ukraine
19:29
Top European diplomats: Russia must show serious intent to make progress without delay
19:22
Ukraine completes ratification of minerals deal with US
18:59
Zelenskyy: All of us in Ukraine want Trump to attend talks in Türkiye
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: