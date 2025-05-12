Taiwan to provide US$2m for mine clearance in Ukraine

Taiwan will provide US$2 million to an international mine action fund for Ukraine.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Lithuania

Detail: In a statement, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence said the Taiwanese mission in Vilnius had expressed its intention to contribute US$2 million to Lithuania's ongoing demining efforts in Ukraine during a meeting with Lithuanian Defence Ministry representatives.

"Taiwan and Lithuania unanimously recognise the importance and necessity of cooperation in addressing the issue of clearing unexploded mines in Ukraine," the Lithuanian Defence Ministry said.

It is reported that Taiwan has already successfully supported cooperation projects with Lithuania to rebuild Ukrainian schools and kindergartens in communities affected by the war.

Background: Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers has amended the procedure for using funds provided for in the state budget to compensate for the costs of humanitarian mine clearance on agricultural land.

