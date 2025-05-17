"You're defending our freedom": rock musician Bono appears on Cannes red carpet alongside Ukrainian troops

The premiere of Bono: Stories of Surrender took place in Cannes. Photo: Getty Images

Bono: Stories of Surrender, a biopic about Bono, lead singer of the Irish band U2, has premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda. Kultura (Culture), citing the press service for Kulturni Syly (Cultural Forces), an association of Ukrainian artists whose representatives attended the event

Details: Bono, who appeared at the event accompanied by Ukrainian troops, later thanked the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their fight for freedom.

Bono was joined on the red carpet by American actor and director Sean Penn and Ukrainian service members, including:

bandura player and drone operator Taras Stoliar;

opera singer and Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces trooper Yurii Ivaskevych, who lost a leg defending Ukraine on the battlefield;

violinist and intelligence officer Olha Rukavishnikova, who lost an eye while performing a combat mission.

The premiere of Stories of Surrenders received a seven-minute standing ovation, after which the U2 frontman stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine and drew the audience's attention to the struggle of the Ukrainian military.

"I want to thank you because you are defending our freedom. Thank you, thank you! Glory to Ukraine," he said from the stage.

Kulturni Syly noted that the delegation of Ukrainian defenders will be attending several events at the Cannes Film Festival, where they are advocating for Ukraine's interests and drumming up support.

Background:

This year, the world's largest film festival is being held for the 78th time in Cannes, France, from 13 to 24 May.

Three films about the war in Ukraine will be screened at the festival – Zelenskyy, Our War, and 2000 Metres to Andriivka by Oscar-winning director Mstyslav Chernov.

Militantropos, a documentary by a trio of directors – Alina Gorlova, Yelizaveta Smith and Simon Mozgovyi – will also be screened at Cannes. The documentary shows how the war is affecting the Ukrainian people.

