Germany's Merz urges Italy to play greater role in ending Russia's war against Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 18 May 2025, 11:38
Stock Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that Italy should take on a more significant role in European efforts to end Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: DW, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merz made the statement following a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome on 17 May.

He noted that he and Meloni agreed Italy has a key role to play in these efforts.

Merz announced that he would hold talks with other European partners in the coming days.

He stressed that the European Union must remain united, with no distinction between first- or second-class members.

Merz described Italy as an indispensable strategic partner.

Background: 

  • Following a meeting of EU leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the summit in Albania, Merz stated that Europe is currently not considering deployment of troops to Ukraine, as the main priority remains achieving a ceasefire from Russia.
  • Meanwhile, Italy expressed frustration over rumours that the Merz government had downgraded the priority of bilateral relations with it.

