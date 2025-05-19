All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Two Ukrainian veterans with amputations climbed the Himalayas – photos

Tatiana BugayenkoMonday, 19 May 2025, 13:35
Two Ukrainian veterans with amputations climbed the Himalayas – photos
Oleksandr Dashko and Ivan Taran. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Facebook

Two veterans of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, both amputees, have conquered the Himalayas. The expedition included veterans Ivan Tarn from the Artan special operations forces unit and Oleksandr Dashko from the Kraken special operations forces unit. 

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: The soldiers were accompanied by professional climbers Tetiana Yalovchak and Taras Pozdnii. Together, they climbed to Everest Base Camp, located at an altitude of 5,280 metres.

Advertisement:

"You see all this in front of you, but it's hard to believe your eyes. It's like looking at a very, very real photo wallpaper. Incredible beauty," Ivan Tarn shared his impressions.

Participation in the project was a serious challenge for the veterans.

"Many people didn't believe in this project or in me because I have a very extensive amputation. No matter who I told about this adventure, they said: ‘People with two legs can't even climb up there, and you don't have a leg; you'll ruin your health even more – don't go.

It was challenging for me, but other guys with amputations need to see this climb. They need to see that there is life after amputation," emphasised Oleksandr Dashko.

 
Oleksandr Dashko.
Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Facebook

The expedition took place as part of the Limitless project, which aims to draw attention to the problems faced by amputees and raise 3 million UAH (about US$72,000) to combat phantom pain.

"Until now, Ukrainians with amputations had never climbed this peak. This is more than just a track. It is proof that there are no limits for those who have a goal and the strength to keep going. Proof that life after amputation is possible.

This climb is for everyone who is currently fighting, recovering and trying to live a full life despite everything," the project page says.

Background: Earlier, there was the story of Ukrainian defender Roman "Dobriak" Kolesnyk, who lost his leg on the front line and went on a hike in the Carpathians on a prosthesis to raise funds for the military.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Finland to supply Ukraine with ammunition funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets
Ukrainian drones destroy Russian radar station and storage points in Black Sea
Zelenskyy congratulates pro-Western Dan on election victory in Romania
Russia detains tanker sailing from Estonia for first time
Zelenskyy thanks new Pope for Vatican's readiness to host Ukraine-Russia negotiations
updatedZelenskyy meets JD Vance in Rome, media outlet reports
All News
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kremlin has intensified Doppelganger operation in Poland – Ukraine's intelligence
Ukrainian intelligence release footage showing S-200 missile strikes on Russians – photo, video
Ukrainian intelligence reveals details about new Russian missile Banderol used to attack Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
16:07
Zelenskyy invites newly-elected Romanian president to visit Ukraine
15:38
EU and UK call on Russia to show its readiness for peace in Ukraine at joint summit
15:34
Romanian president signs law allowing troops to shoot down Russian drones in country's airspace
15:16
EXPLAINERHow unfriendly countries continue to profit from Ukrainians and how Kyiv should respond
14:56
Ukrainian serviceman sentenced to 15 years in prison in Russia for alleged terrorist attack in Kursk Oblast – video
14:08
Small modular reactors may be deployed in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone
13:35
Two Ukrainian veterans with amputations climbed the Himalayas – photos
13:26
Russia designates Amnesty International an undesirable organisation and accuses it of supporting Ukraine
12:07
Finland to supply Ukraine with ammunition funded by proceeds from frozen Russian assets
12:06
Sony blocks Russians' PlayStation accounts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: