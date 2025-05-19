Two Ukrainian veterans with amputations climbed the Himalayas – photos

Two veterans of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, both amputees, have conquered the Himalayas. The expedition included veterans Ivan Tarn from the Artan special operations forces unit and Oleksandr Dashko from the Kraken special operations forces unit.

Details: The soldiers were accompanied by professional climbers Tetiana Yalovchak and Taras Pozdnii. Together, they climbed to Everest Base Camp, located at an altitude of 5,280 metres.

"You see all this in front of you, but it's hard to believe your eyes. It's like looking at a very, very real photo wallpaper. Incredible beauty," Ivan Tarn shared his impressions.

Participation in the project was a serious challenge for the veterans.

"Many people didn't believe in this project or in me because I have a very extensive amputation. No matter who I told about this adventure, they said: ‘People with two legs can't even climb up there, and you don't have a leg; you'll ruin your health even more – don't go.

It was challenging for me, but other guys with amputations need to see this climb. They need to see that there is life after amputation," emphasised Oleksandr Dashko.

Oleksandr Dashko. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Facebook

The expedition took place as part of the Limitless project, which aims to draw attention to the problems faced by amputees and raise 3 million UAH (about US$72,000) to combat phantom pain.

"Until now, Ukrainians with amputations had never climbed this peak. This is more than just a track. It is proof that there are no limits for those who have a goal and the strength to keep going. Proof that life after amputation is possible.

This climb is for everyone who is currently fighting, recovering and trying to live a full life despite everything," the project page says.

Background: Earlier, there was the story of Ukrainian defender Roman "Dobriak" Kolesnyk, who lost his leg on the front line and went on a hike in the Carpathians on a prosthesis to raise funds for the military.

