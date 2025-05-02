All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Taisiia Onofriichuk wins two gold medals at Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup in Baku

Oleksii MurzakFriday, 2 May 2025, 15:24
Ukrainian Taisiia Onofriichuk wins two gold medals at Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup in Baku
Taisiia Onofriichuk. Photo: facebook.com/team.ukraine.rg

Ukrainian athlete Taisiia Onofriichuk has claimed two additional gold medals at the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Onofriichuk secured her gold medals by scoring 28.300 points in the performance with clubs, surpassing her competitors from Italy and Bulgaria. Her Ukrainian compatriot, Polina Karika, finished in 5th place with 26.750 points.

Advertisement:

With the ribbon, Taisiia's score totalled 28.450.

Onofriichuk and Karika qualified for the cross-battle (based on the total points from all four exercises) with the first and third highest scores respectively.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On 1 May, Onofriichuk won gold in a performance with a hoop and bronze with a ball.
  • On 20 April, the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup kicked off in Baku, where 16-year-old Taisiia not only secured a brilliant victory but also impressed everyone with her principled stance by refusing to be photographed with a Russian athlete.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

sport
Advertisement:
Azerbaijan accuses Russia of massive cyberattack
Ukraine's foreign minister outlines country's red lines in peace talks, including NATO membership
Putin may have changed goals in war against Ukraine, says CNN
Son of former Motor Sich CEO Viacheslav Bohuslaiev detained in Monaco – photo, videos
Trump proclaims 8 May as Victory Day in Second World War in US
Large-scale drone attack on Crimea: explosions heard near military air bases – videos
All News
sport
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first stage of Diamond League in Xiamen
Legendary Czech hockey player says former Russian president threatened to kill him
Ukrainian Taisiia Onofriichuk wins gold and three more medals at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup
RECENT NEWS
18:13
Ukraine brings back six children from Russian occupation
18:01
White House undecided on how to deal with Russia after Ukraine minerals deal – Politico
17:48
South Korean machine tools end up in Russian plants making Lancet drones and Iskander missile launchers
17:40
Azerbaijan accuses Russia of massive cyberattack
17:39
France reacts to recognition of North Korea's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine
17:39
New Austrian ambassador arrives in Kyiv
17:35
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils drone featuring magnetometer for detecting landmines from above
16:53
American officials present Trump with options to increase economic pressure on Russia – Bloomberg
16:37
EXPLAINERHow the world can stand up to Trump's trade blackmail
16:18
Reuters: €3bn in frozen Russian funds to be transferred to Western investors
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: