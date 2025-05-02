Ukrainian Taisiia Onofriichuk wins two gold medals at Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup in Baku

Ukrainian athlete Taisiia Onofriichuk has claimed two additional gold medals at the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Onofriichuk secured her gold medals by scoring 28.300 points in the performance with clubs, surpassing her competitors from Italy and Bulgaria. Her Ukrainian compatriot, Polina Karika, finished in 5th place with 26.750 points.

With the ribbon, Taisiia's score totalled 28.450.

Onofriichuk and Karika qualified for the cross-battle (based on the total points from all four exercises) with the first and third highest scores respectively.

Background:

On 1 May, Onofriichuk won gold in a performance with a hoop and bronze with a ball.

On 20 April, the Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup kicked off in Baku, where 16-year-old Taisiia not only secured a brilliant victory but also impressed everyone with her principled stance by refusing to be photographed with a Russian athlete.

