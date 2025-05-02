All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone attack in Kherson leaves 2 wounded, car damaged – video

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 2 May 2025, 14:32
Russian drone attack in Kherson leaves 2 wounded, car damaged – video
Screenshot: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops attacked the central part of Kherson with a drone on 2 May, injuring two men aged 52 and 60.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Kherson City Military Administration

Quote from Prokudin: "Around 13:00, Russian troops attacked the centre of Kherson with a UAV.

Advertisement:

The enemy hit a car park, which resulted in one car burning down and several others being damaged."

Advertisement:

Details: Prokudin reports that two men, aged 52 and 60, were wounded in the strike. Both have been hospitalised and are receiving necessary medical care.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Khersondrones
Advertisement:
Ukraine's foreign minister outlines country's red lines in peace talks, including NATO membership
Putin may have changed goals in war against Ukraine, says CNN
Son of former Motor Sich CEO Viacheslav Bohuslaiev detained in Monaco – photo, videos
Trump proclaims 8 May as Victory Day in Second World War in US
Large-scale drone attack on Crimea: explosions heard near military air bases – videos
Profit from Ukraine-US mineral resources deal may not be seen for another 10 years – Reuters
All News
Kherson
Russia drops two guided aerial bombs on Kherson, destroying upper floors of residential building – video, photos
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence exposes Russians who took almost 360,000 archive documents from Kherson
Russia attacks hospital in Kherson with drones: six injured – video
RECENT NEWS
16:53
American officials present Trump with options to increase economic pressure on Russia – Bloomberg
16:37
EXPLAINERHow the world can stand up to Trump's trade blackmail
16:18
Reuters: €3bn in frozen Russian funds to be transferred to Western investors
15:58
Ukraine's foreign minister outlines country's red lines in peace talks, including NATO membership
15:40
Ukraine's Culture Ministry counts numbers of artists and media workers killed by Russian invasion
15:35
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast: one killed, three injured
15:24
Ukrainian Taisiia Onofriichuk wins two gold medals at Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup in Baku
14:52
Ukraine orders about 8,000 military robots
14:32
Russian drone attack in Kherson leaves 2 wounded, car damaged – video
14:12
Kharkiv saw record-breaking destruction from Russian attacks in April
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: