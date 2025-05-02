Russian drone attack in Kherson leaves 2 wounded, car damaged – video
Friday, 2 May 2025, 14:32
Russian troops attacked the central part of Kherson with a drone on 2 May, injuring two men aged 52 and 60.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Kherson City Military Administration
Quote from Prokudin: "Around 13:00, Russian troops attacked the centre of Kherson with a UAV.
The enemy hit a car park, which resulted in one car burning down and several others being damaged."
Наслідки російської атаки на Херсон.— Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) May 2, 2025
Відео: Херсонська ОВА pic.twitter.com/Z2QOqKW5SC
Details: Prokudin reports that two men, aged 52 and 60, were wounded in the strike. Both have been hospitalised and are receiving necessary medical care.
