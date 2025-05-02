All Sections
Ukraine orders about 8,000 military robots

Yevheniia HubinaFriday, 2 May 2025, 14:52
Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency (DPA) has ordered about 8,000 ground robotic systems in 2025.

Source: Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company; Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military news outlet, citing Serhii Prolubshchykov, Head of the DPA's Ground Equipment Office, during a briefing

Quote from Prolubshchykov: "Last year we supplied about 600 ground robotic systems [to the Ukrainian Armed Forces], while this year we've ordered about 8,000. This work continues."

Details: Prolubshchykov added that DPA working groups are currently inspecting private companies under contract, assessing technological processes, quality of manufactured and delivered products, production capacity, etc.

"We're currently focusing our efforts on small private businesses as they're not well established, they're new to this path and in need of assistance," he explained.

Prolubshchykov noted that the primary focus is on cooperating with private companies contracted by the state for the first time, as their number has grown significantly.

Background: Ukraine's Ministry of Defence has recently presented the Droid TW ground robotic system, designed to provide fire support to the Ukrainian defence forces. Unlike many similar platforms, it was initially developed specifically for reconnaissance and strike missions.

