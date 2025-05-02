Zelenskyy and Danish PM discuss additional investment in Ukrainian defence industry

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a phone conversation with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to discuss the steps needed to increase support and unity around Ukraine, as well as further investments in the Ukrainian defence industry.

Source: a statement by the Ukrainian President's Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy informed the Danish PM about the results of the diplomatic efforts of the teams of Ukraine, the United States and European countries to achieve a complete, unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just and sustainable peace.

Advertisement:

He stressed that Ukraine immediately supported the American proposal, and it is now important to maximise sanctions pressure on Russia to force it to move towards peace.

Zelenskyy and Frederiksen also discussed continued direct investment in Ukraine's defence industry and current military needs, including additional air defence systems.

The parties also discussed cooperation in various multilateral formats, primarily within the coalition of the willing.

Advertisement:

The Danish PM assured Zelenskyy of her full support and readiness to make every effort to achieve peace in Ukraine.

Background:

Earlier, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine would not agree to "peace at any price" and named red lines in the peace talks that "remain clear and unchanged".

He also said that Russia is using new hybrid tactics, pushing a "truce" that is in fact a mockery of the peace efforts of the US and other partners.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!