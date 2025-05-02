All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister outlines country's red lines in peace talks, including NATO membership

Iryna Kutielieva, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 2 May 2025, 15:58
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stated that, within the framework of a peace settlement, Russia must not be granted a veto over Ukraine’s NATO membership.

Source: Sybiha during a speech at the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted that Ukraine would not accept "peace at any cost" and outlined the red lines in peace negotiations, describing them as "clear and unchanged".

"First of all, we will not agree to recognise any temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine as Russian," he said.

Sybiha added that Ukraine would not agree to any restrictions on the structure or size of its armed forces, reductions in its defence industry or limitations on military aid from allies and the presence of allied troops.

"Thirdly, we will not accept any restrictions on Ukraine’s sovereignty, on our internal or foreign policy, including the choice of alliances and blocs we aim to join," the minister stressed.

Sybiha acknowledged that, at present, there is no consensus among allies regarding Ukraine’s NATO membership, but stated that Kyiv would continue "actively working to reach one".

"However, Russia or any other country does not and will not have a veto over our choice," he added.

Background:

  • In recent weeks, the Trump administration has attempted to accelerate a peace process between Ukraine and Russia and reportedly has prepared a "final offer" for a peace settlement.
  • Among other things, the United States is reportedly ready to recognise Russia’s control over Ukrainian Crimea and to ease sanctions against Moscow.
  • Later, Reuters reviewed a text of the proposed terms for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine, which had been presented to the American side by Ukrainian and European officials during negotiations in London.

