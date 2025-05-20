All Sections
Russia faces problems with IT systems after foreign companies leave

Alyona KyrychenkoTuesday, 20 May 2025, 13:27
Russia faces problems with IT systems after foreign companies leave
Photo: Getty Images

The lion's share of Russian industrial companies (90%) have faced difficulties after the withdrawal of foreign companies due to incompatible IT systems and equipment.

Source: The Moscow Times with reference to a study by Rexoft, a Russian software engineering company 

Details: The company noted that at different stages of production, as a rule, equipment from different manufacturers is used, which must be integrated into a common system and with each other.

It is reported that before that, German Siemens and Schneider, American Rockwell, Honeywell and Emerson and Japanese Yokogawa offered integrated solutions - software and hardware. But now, companies that have been obliged by the government to engage in imports cannot coordinate software and hardware in the usual way.

In the case of switching to Russian or Chinese analogues, it is necessary to upgrade the system, which means significant investments in new equipment, emergency reserves, staff retraining, etc., said Mikhail Moryakov, head of the control system department at Uralenergotel.

Georgy Bazhibin says that due to budgetary constraints, modernisation is being carried out in "spots", which causes the system to be heterogeneous and not integrated with each other.

"If a company has equipment from several manufacturers, it can be difficult if there are no standard communication protocols," said Georgy Bazhibin, marketing director for automation products at System Electric.

He said that support can be provided either by purchasing original equipment or analogues that work on the same protocols.

