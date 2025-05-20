All Sections
Khartiia Brigade successfully evacuates wounded soldier thanks to ground robot that travelled 12 km

Yevheniia HubinaTuesday, 20 May 2025, 13:30
Khartiia Brigade successfully evacuates wounded soldier thanks to ground robot that travelled 12 km
Photo: Khartiia Brigade

The 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard has conducted a successful operation to evacuate a wounded soldier using a ground robotic system.

Source: Oboronka, a project of Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company, with reference to Khartiia Brigade press service

Details: In a conversation with Oboronka, Khartiia clarified that it was a Ukrainian robot logistician called Tarhan that had been converted into a tow truck.

"A Khartiia soldier, who needed medical assistance, was put onto a ground robotic complex and successfully delivered to the evacuation team, from where he was taken to doctors," the brigade said.

The joint operation of the ground robotic system unit and the operational support battalion was conducted in the area of responsibility of the Khartiia Brigade to the north of Kharkiv. The total distance of the evacuation route was 12 km.

Background:

  • At the end of 2024, the team conducted the first fully robotic operation - without human intervention, using only ground robotic systems and drones. You can watch the timeline of the first 24 hours of the operation in the film The movement has begun.
  • In addition, you can read more about ground-based robotic systems for evacuation in the article.

