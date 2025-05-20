Khartiia Brigade successfully evacuates wounded soldier thanks to ground robot that travelled 12 km

The 13th Khartiia Brigade of the National Guard has conducted a successful operation to evacuate a wounded soldier using a ground robotic system.

Details: In a conversation with Oboronka, Khartiia clarified that it was a Ukrainian robot logistician called Tarhan that had been converted into a tow truck.

"A Khartiia soldier, who needed medical assistance, was put onto a ground robotic complex and successfully delivered to the evacuation team, from where he was taken to doctors," the brigade said.

The joint operation of the ground robotic system unit and the operational support battalion was conducted in the area of responsibility of the Khartiia Brigade to the north of Kharkiv. The total distance of the evacuation route was 12 km.

