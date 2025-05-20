All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia launches missile strike on Sumy Oblast

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 20 May 2025, 18:23
Russia launches missile strike on Sumy Oblast
Sumy Oblast. Screenshot: DeepState Map, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine 

Russian forces have launched a missile strike on the Shostka hromada in Sumy Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has launched a missile strike on the Shostka hromada. Infrastructure belonging to a company has been damaged. Search and rescue operations are underway."

Advertisement:

Details: Sumy authorities are still gathering information about the aftermath of the Russian attack. Ukraine's Air Force reported a missile travelling through Sumy Oblast at 17:19.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaSumy Oblast
Advertisement:
US working with allies on deliveries of new Patriot systems to Ukraine – US state secretary
Trump administration plans to spend US$250 million on refugee repatriation, including Ukrainians – WP
Polish presidential candidate ready to oppose Ukraine's NATO accession to secure more votes
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia
Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled
Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Ukraine – photo
All News
Russia
Ukrainian serviceman receives 16-year prison sentence in Russia for alleged terrorist attack in Kursk Oblast
Ukraine urges G7 to slash Russian oil price cap to US$30 per barrel
Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss preparation of 18th sanctions package against Russia
RECENT NEWS
20:05
Czechia and Ukraine to train F-16 pilots in joint programme
19:43
Girl, 18, forced to sing Russian anthem under scorching sun: how Ukrainian teenagers become Russia's hostages
19:43
EXPLAINERWhat Ukraine can expect from Romania's new president and why he is different
19:15
Man killed in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
19:12
US working with allies on deliveries of new Patriot systems to Ukraine – US state secretary
18:54
Zelenskyy and Germany's Merz coordinate next steps following call with Trump
18:29
Nearly 60% of Americans are dissatisfied with Trump's stance on Russia, poll suggests
18:23
Russia launches missile strike on Sumy Oblast
18:12
Polish prosecutors charge man who planned to help in Zelenskyy assassination attempt
17:54
62% of Americans believe US should continue military support for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: