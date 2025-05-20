Russia launches missile strike on Sumy Oblast

Sumy Oblast. Screenshot: DeepState Map, an interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine

Russian forces have launched a missile strike on the Shostka hromada in Sumy Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has launched a missile strike on the Shostka hromada. Infrastructure belonging to a company has been damaged. Search and rescue operations are underway."

Details: Sumy authorities are still gathering information about the aftermath of the Russian attack. Ukraine's Air Force reported a missile travelling through Sumy Oblast at 17:19.

