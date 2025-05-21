Russians dream of building Starlink alternative

Russia plans to create its own analogue of Elon Musk's SpaceX Starlink satellite internet system.

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet, citing Dmitry Bakanov, Head of Roscosmos, the Russian state corporation responsible for space flights, cosmonaut programmes and aerospace research

Quote: "We will present our response to Starlink through our Rassvet (Sunrise) project by Bureau 1440. We will also introduce low-Earth orbit broadband communications. Thanks to this project, the accuracy of the GLONASS system for UAV control will be improved to 2.5 metres."

Details: The Moscow Times also reports that during a strategic session with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, dedicated to the development of Russia's space sector, it was decided that the national space programme will include projects related to nuclear energy and fundamental research.

Mishustin promised that over RUB 1 trillion (approx. US$12 billion) would be allocated for the development of Russia’s space industry over the next three years, and about RUB 4.5 trillion (approx. US$56 billion) by 2036. He also stressed the importance of attracting private investment in space projects.

Notably, Russian media had earlier reported that the project to create a satellite constellation similar to Elon Musk’s Starlink might cost RUB 445 billion (approx. US$5 billion), of which RUB 329 billion (approx. US$4.1 billion) would come from non-budgetary sources and RUB 116 billion (approx. US$1.4 billion) would be allocated by the state.

Earlier, Spacenews, a US-based space industry news outlet, reported that modern warfare increasingly relies on space networks, and Russia and China are stepping up efforts to counter the dominance of commercial satellite constellations, particularly Elon Musk’s Starlink. The Secure World Foundation (SWF), in its 3 April report titled Global Counterspace Capabilities: An Open Source Assessment, noted that the Starlink system has become a major target for hostile countries after demonstrating its military utility in Ukraine following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

It had been reported previously that Russia’s space sector is in a state of crisis and poses a safety threat, particularly to Russia’s international projects. Former Roscosmos Head Yuri Borisov said 80% of Russian equipment on the International Space Station has exceeded its warranty lifespan.

Russia is also reportedly developing a weapon that, when detonated, could create a powerful electromagnetic pulse (EMP) capable of disabling government and commercial satellites responsible for mobile and internet communications, for example, large constellations of small satellites like Starlink.

It is known that the Kosmos-2553 satellite, which includes components of Russia's anti-satellite nuclear weapon system, was launched into space on 5 February 2022. The launch was reported by the Russian Defence Ministry and Roscosmos, but almost no information was provided about the satellite’s purpose – only that it was equipped with systems to operate "under the influence of radiation and high-energy charged particles".

Meanwhile, Europe is reported to be launching its most ambitious space programme in a decade, having signed a contract to build a satellite network worth €10.6 billion.

The company SpaceRise, which includes European space and communications companies such as Airbus, Deutsche Telekom, Telespazio and Thales, will receive a 12-year concession to design, build and operate the Iris² system.

The project will deploy 290 satellites in low and medium Earth orbits. Most of its capacity will be allocated to commercial broadband services offered by satellite operators to businesses and households. However, a significant portion will be reserved for security services supporting government programmes such as surveillance and crisis management.

