EU sanctions Tauric Chersonese museum and national reserve in occupied Crimea

The Tauric Chersonese State Museum-Preserve in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol has been included in a new package of EU anti-Russian sanctions.

Source: Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities), a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, citing documents released by the European Union

Quote: "Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the museum has used its platform to promote the invasion and the actors perpetrating it, including organising deliveries of supplies to the front lines. Therefore, the State Museum-Preserve Tauric Chersonese is responsible for actions or policies which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, or stability or security in Ukraine."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda has previously reported on how Russian archaeologists and developers have completely destroyed the ancient Greek and Byzantine cultural heritage site of Tauric Chersonese in Crimea. A new open-air theatre has been built on the site of the world-famous excavations and most of the archaeological finds have been removed to Russian museums.

In 2015-2016, developers covered the surface-level archaeological remains – towers, walls and columns – with viewing platforms. They later built an ancient-style open-air theatre on the site of the former citadel, placing a load of around a tonne on the original structure.

A concrete viewing platform built by the Russians on a site where there used to be a wooden road which served as an alternative entrance to the city. This site was important for historical research Photo: krymsos.com

For reference: The Tauric Chersonese museum-reserve is located in Sevastopol, and until the annexation of Crimea in 2014, it was a Ukrainian state institution subordinated to the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine. After the occupation of the peninsula, the Russian authorities seized control of the museum and its management began to collaborate with the occupation authorities. Since then, the Tauric Chersonese museum has been a tool of Russian propaganda. Events attended by high-ranking officials and representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church are regularly held on its premises.

The Tauric Chersonese museum-reserve itself promotes pro-Russian narratives within the academic community in relation to the cultural significance of the artefacts and excavation sites it manages.

Ukrainian and international experts have repeatedly expressed concern about the militarisation of Crimea's cultural space and the use of historical sites to legitimise the occupation. UNESCO and other international organisations have condemned such actions, stressing that Crimea is the territory of Ukraine within internationally recognised borders.

