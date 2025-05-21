Another underground school for 1,000 students opened in Zaporizhzhia – photos

An underground school for 1,000 students has been opened in the city of Zaporizhzhia, and will be able to also host kindergarten pupils. It is now the seventh such school in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: The underground school is located in Zaporizhzhia’s Zavodskyi district. It covers an area of over 1,300 square metres and is designed for 1,000 students, who will study in two shifts.

Quote from Fedorov: "In just seven months, a safe school with a modern design, interactive equipment and comfortable furniture has appeared in a densely populated district of Zaporizhzhia, where children can study offline for the first time in five years."

The school has 15 classrooms, a medical room, a lounge area, and a cafeteria with healthy food.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

It is self-contained and equipped with modern ventilation, CCTV cameras, and a fire alarm system.

Children from a nearby kindergarten will also be able to study at this underground school.

Fedorov added that the plan for 2025 is to build 25 underground schools in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov on Telegram

The first underground school here began operating in December 2024. It is located 7 metres underground and is capable of withstanding missile strikes.

