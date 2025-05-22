All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Almost 50 children in Ukraine have reported attempted recruitment by Russia

Olena BarsukovaThursday, 22 May 2025, 11:09
Almost 50 children in Ukraine have reported attempted recruitment by Russia
Stock photo: VITALIKRADKO/DEPOSITPHOTOS

Almost 50 appeals from children whom the Russians attempted to recruit have been recorded in Ukraine.

Source: Vasyl Bohdan, Head of the Juvenile Police of Ukraine, on the national joint 24/7 newscast, as reported by the Ukrinform news agency

Quote: "We're currently observing a steady trend towards an increase in the number of appeals from children about recruitment attempts. As of today, almost 50 children have reported to the National Police that they had been contacted via messengers and social media by unknown persons from fictitious accounts who were agitating for arson attacks on military vehicles, government and local authority buildings, civilian and critical infrastructure, as well as collecting various information, for which they promised financial reward."  

Advertisement:

Details: Bohdan said that the Juvenile Prevention Unit of the National Police, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, is implementing an information campaign across Ukraine. During visits to schools, they hold lectures, discussions and open lessons for teenagers to raise their legal awareness.

Law enforcement officers also work with parents and teachers to explain how to recognise the signs of recruitment, how to talk to children and how to act in the event of a threat.

At first, children may be given simple tasks such as gathering information about the location of military facilities or distributing leaflets discrediting the Ukrainian Armed Forces or containing elements of Russian propaganda, before being assigned more complex missions.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

children
Advertisement:
Putin announces creation of "buffer zone" on border with Ukraine
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
European Commission adopts transitional measures after end of trade visa-free regime with Ukraine
Zelenskyy on 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap: Ukraine is verifying details of every individual listed by Russia
EU imposes prohibitive tariffs on Russian and Belarusian agricultural goods
Explosion kills four Russian special forces officers in Kherson Oblast, Ukrainian intelligence says
All News
children
US senators demand return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia before any peace deal
Girl, 18, forced to sing Russian national anthem under scorching hot sun: how Ukrainian teenagers become Russia's hostages
Ukrainian boy, 15, reunited with his dad after being brought back from Russian-occupied territory
RECENT NEWS
19:15
A self-reliant Europe: how the EU must learn to navigate a new reality with Trump and Putin
18:32
"Kiwi" from New Zealand: 20-year-old foreigner came to fight for Ukraine after reading news – video
18:28
Moldova, like Ukraine, has submitted accession documents to the EU without Hungary's consent
18:16
Ukraine submits list of POWs to Russia for 1,000-for-1,000 swap – Ukraine's intelligence
18:07
Russians kill two civilians with artillery strikes on city in Kherson Oblast
18:02
Putin announces creation of "buffer zone" on border with Ukraine
17:25
IAEA warns of nuclear safety threat after drone crashes near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
17:19
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
17:06
Zelenskyy discusses European integration with Serbian president
16:38
Polish presidential candidate promises to block Ukraine's accession to NATO
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: