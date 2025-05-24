The UK security services are investigating whether Russia could have been involved in three arson attacks on property linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Source: Financial Times with reference to informed sources; European Pravda

Details: The sources said that UK security officials are investigating whether a Russian agent may have recruited the three suspects detained during the investigation. They added that discussions are underway on how best to respond if this is the case.

One of the officials warned that many versions of the events are being considered, and none of them are being ruled out.

Three men are in custody in connection with the attacks: Roman Lavrynovych, 21, charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life; Stanislav Karpiuk, 26, a Romanian national, charged with conspiracy to damage by fire and intent to endanger life; and a third, Petro Pochynok, 34, a Ukrainian, charged with conspiracy to damage by fire and intent to endanger life.

Background:

On 8 May, a car that Starmer sold to his neighbour last year caught fire. The fire occurred in Kentish Town, where Starmer had lived before becoming prime minister and moving to Downing Street.

Then, on 11 May, a small fire broke out in front of a house in Islington, which also has some connection to Starmer. On the morning of 12 May, a fire broke out at the entrance to the house where Starmer had lived before becoming prime minister. As far as the BBC knows, it is now rented by a relative of Starmer's.

