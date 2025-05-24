All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Financial Times: UK investigates Russian involvement in arson attacks on property linked to PM

Ulyana KrychkovskaSaturday, 24 May 2025, 09:06
Financial Times: UK investigates Russian involvement in arson attacks on property linked to PM
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The UK security services are investigating whether Russia could have been involved in three arson attacks on property linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Source: Financial Times with reference to informed sources; European Pravda

Details: The sources said that UK security officials are investigating whether a Russian agent may have recruited the three suspects detained during the investigation. They added that discussions are underway on how best to respond if this is the case.

Advertisement:

One of the officials warned that many versions of the events are being considered, and none of them are being ruled out.

Three men are in custody in connection with the attacks: Roman Lavrynovych, 21, charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life; Stanislav Karpiuk, 26, a Romanian national, charged with conspiracy to damage by fire and intent to endanger life; and a third, Petro Pochynok, 34, a Ukrainian, charged with conspiracy to damage by fire and intent to endanger life.

Background:

  • On 8 May, a car that Starmer sold to his neighbour last year caught fire. The fire occurred in Kentish Town, where Starmer had lived before becoming prime minister and moving to Downing Street.
  • Then, on 11 May, a small fire broke out in front of a house in Islington, which also has some connection to Starmer. On the morning of 12 May, a fire broke out at the entrance to the house where Starmer had lived before becoming prime minister. As far as the BBC knows, it is now rented by a relative of Starmer's.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKRussia
Advertisement:
Another 307 Ukrainian defenders brought back from Russian captivity – photos
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: 15 people injured, buildings and shopping centre damaged
Russia attacks Ukraine with 14 ballistic missiles and 250 drones overnight
Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv: fires recorded across city, civilians injured – photos
Ukraine hands over former Ukrainian MP Medvedchuk's aide to Russia as part of exchange
"Mum, I've been exchanged, I'm home!" – first videos from prisoner swap released – videos
All News
UK
UK calls on G7 to lower price cap on Russian oil, says Bloomberg
Zelenskyy reveals topics discussed with Macron and Starmer as part of coalition of the willing
UK extends sanctions against Russia in response to latest large-scale drone attack on Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
13:53
Another 307 Ukrainian defenders brought back from Russian captivity – photos
13:01
23 May Russian attack on Odesa claims three lives
12:49
Bloomberg discloses details of 18th sanctions package against Russia
12:45
"Hope of coming home kept us going": Stories of soldiers brought back on first day of large-scale POW exchange
12:21
Drones attack Russian chemical plant Azot – Russian media
11:50
Zelenskyy once again calls for ceasefire after large-scale Russian nighttime attack – video
11:36
EU ambassador to Ukraine: If anyone still doubts Russia's intentions, read the news
11:15
Trump's envoy Kellogg calls POW exchange most positive outcome of talks in Türkiye
10:44
Russia attacks port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast overnight
10:14
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: 15 people injured, buildings and shopping centre damaged
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: