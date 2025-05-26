All Sections
Russians destroy agricultural company's potato storage facility and machinery worth millions

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 26 May 2025, 13:14
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

An agricultural company in Chernihiv Oblast was damaged during a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 25-26 May.

Source: All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council

Details: The missile strike completely destroyed a potato storage facility with built-in equipment and containers, and a sorting shop.

A neighbouring storage facility, a grain warehouse and a canopy between the storage buildings were significantly damaged.

"The production stocks in the storage facility were completely destroyed. The blast wave damaged agricultural machinery: tractors, a planter, a Manitou loader, and much more. Some of the machinery was completely destroyed, some was damaged," said Mykola Hordiichuk, the director of the company.

Early reports estimated the agricultural company's losses at over 50 million UAH (about US$1.2 million).

Hordiichuk is the director of Agrico Ukraine LLC, the official representative of the Dutch cooperative Agrico.

Agrico Ukraine LLC is a leading actor in the Ukrainian seed potato market with a share of over 50%. The company imports and grows seed material from the Netherlands and has two farms: Brovary Kartoplia LLC (Semypolky, Kyiv Oblast) and AF Andriivske LLC (Chernihiv Oblast).

The company cultivates over 150 hectares of potatoes and owns several potato storage facilities with sorting and packaging lines. These facilities are also used as training grounds for industrial producers. The company also owns the Papas trademark.

The Russian attack presumably affected one of its facilities in the village of Avdiivka, Chernihiv Oblast – AF Andriivske LLC, whose director is also Hordiichuk.

Background: On the night of 25-26 May, Russian troops carried out another attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, using missiles, kamikaze drones, aerial bombs and artillery. Several areas were affected, industrial facilities, residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

