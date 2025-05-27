All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian widow gives birth to son conceived through IVF after husband's death at front

Olena BarsukovaTuesday, 27 May 2025, 19:07
Ukrainian widow gives birth to son conceived through IVF after husband's death at front
Natalia Hordiichuk. Photo: Rivne Oblast Perinatal Centre

A Ukrainian woman has given birth to a baby boy conceived using reproductive technology after her husband was killed in action defending Ukraine.

Source: Rivne Oblast Perinatal Centre on Facebook

Details: The baby boy was born at the Blahodar Perinatal Centre on 20 May 2025. His mother, Natalia Hordiichuk, is the widow of Yurii, a serviceman who died on 21 May 2024 defending Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The couple had struggled with fertility issues during their marriage, so Yurii had provided biomaterial for storage.

"My husband and I had been trying for this pregnancy for over a year," says Natalia. "We went through tests and visited the Blahodar centre. He provided the biological material – they told him to come back three days later for the results. That was in March. Then he went to the front line."

"On 21 May, they called me and said he was gone. I didn’t believe he had died until I saw for myself," she adds.

 
Yurii Hordiychuk has become a father posthumously

Yurii Hordiichuk served as a rifleman in the National Guard of Ukraine and was killed in action near the village of Sokil in Donetsk Oblast.

After her husband’s death, Natalia decided to use his frozen samples for in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

When the doctor asked Natalia if she was truly ready to take this step, she recalled her husband’s words: "You are strong, you will cope."

A few months later, Natalia learned she was pregnant.

"I cried so much. I went straight to Yurii’s grave and told him," she recalls.

The day before the first anniversary of her husband’s death, Natalia gave birth to a boy. She named her son Yurii in honour of his father.

The young mother says that after she lost her husband, she didn’t want to go on living, but her son’s birth has given her life new meaning: "Some part of him lives on. I have someone to live for."

The fertility clinic said this is their first case involving biomaterial from a deceased soldier.

Quote from the centre: "This story is about love stronger than death. About motherhood, inspired by memory. About life born against all odds. We are proud to have been part of this unique story."

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RivnechildrenRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Russia plans to restart Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant despite risks, Greenpeace warns
Trump's team receives Ukraine's peace deal terms and awaits Moscow's conditions
Restrictions on striking deep into Russia lifted for Ukraine several months ago – German chancellor
Zelenskyy may be invited to different forum instead of NATO summit, NYT says
Turkish foreign minister to visit Kyiv after meeting Putin, Reuters reports
EU proposes to lower price cap for Russian oil to US$45 – FT
All News
Rivne
Russians remotely blew up their own asset in attack on military enlistment office in Rivne – Security Service of Ukraine
Electric transport stops in Odesa, Rivne suffers missile strike
Explosion heard in Rivne
RECENT NEWS
20:36
Kyiv denies Russian claim of Ukrainian drone attack on Putin's helicopter
20:22
Lithuania delivers protest note to Russia over war crimes in Ukraine
20:19
Russia plans to restart Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant despite risks, Greenpeace warns
19:14
Russia's energy exports to EU outstrip EU military aid to Ukraine – Bild
19:07
Ukrainian widow gives birth to son conceived through IVF after husband's death at front
18:57
Trump says Putin is "playing with fire"
18:43
Dutch intelligence links Russia to 2024 cyberattacks on police and allies
18:01
UK intelligence reveals that Russian General Surovikin has been found in Algeria
17:50
Reuters: Russian ice hockey team excluded from 2026 Olympics – IOC
17:33
Next Ukraine-Russia meeting may take place in Geneva, says Trump's envoy Kellogg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: