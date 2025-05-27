Ukrainian widow gives birth to son conceived through IVF after husband's death at front

A Ukrainian woman has given birth to a baby boy conceived using reproductive technology after her husband was killed in action defending Ukraine.

Details: The baby boy was born at the Blahodar Perinatal Centre on 20 May 2025. His mother, Natalia Hordiichuk, is the widow of Yurii, a serviceman who died on 21 May 2024 defending Ukraine.

The couple had struggled with fertility issues during their marriage, so Yurii had provided biomaterial for storage.

"My husband and I had been trying for this pregnancy for over a year," says Natalia. "We went through tests and visited the Blahodar centre. He provided the biological material – they told him to come back three days later for the results. That was in March. Then he went to the front line."

"On 21 May, they called me and said he was gone. I didn’t believe he had died until I saw for myself," she adds.

Yurii Hordiychuk has become a father posthumously

Yurii Hordiichuk served as a rifleman in the National Guard of Ukraine and was killed in action near the village of Sokil in Donetsk Oblast.

After her husband’s death, Natalia decided to use his frozen samples for in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

When the doctor asked Natalia if she was truly ready to take this step, she recalled her husband’s words: "You are strong, you will cope."

A few months later, Natalia learned she was pregnant.

"I cried so much. I went straight to Yurii’s grave and told him," she recalls.

The day before the first anniversary of her husband’s death, Natalia gave birth to a boy. She named her son Yurii in honour of his father.

The young mother says that after she lost her husband, she didn’t want to go on living, but her son’s birth has given her life new meaning: "Some part of him lives on. I have someone to live for."

The fertility clinic said this is their first case involving biomaterial from a deceased soldier.

Quote from the centre: "This story is about love stronger than death. About motherhood, inspired by memory. About life born against all odds. We are proud to have been part of this unique story."

