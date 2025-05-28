All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Outlet behind fake report on Hungarian minority party ban in Ukraine admits it had no facts

Serhiy Sydorenko, Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 28 May 2025, 09:46
Outlet behind fake report on Hungarian minority party ban in Ukraine admits it had no facts
Stock photo: Getty Images

Mykola Starosta, head of the Novyny Zakarpattia website, which launched a fake news story about the supposed ban on the Party of Hungarians of Ukraine, a political party operating in Zakarpattia Oblast (Transcarpathia) in Ukraine's west, has admitted he had no confirmed information to support the claim.

Source: Starosta in response to a query from European Pravda

Details: On the morning of 28 May, Starosta told European Pravda that he had no confirmed information about the ban or Ukraine's intentions to impose it.

Advertisement:

"This is an assumption, not a statement!!!" he said, noting that the headline of the relevant article on Novyny Zakarpattia contained a question mark.

Background:

  • Novyny Zakarpattia posted a report on Monday claiming that Ukraine intended to ban KMKSZ, a Hungarian minority party. The outlet cited an interview with Roland Tseber, a member of the Zakarpattia Oblast Council from the Servant of the People party. The outlet included a video of the interview, which was recorded the day before. It also independently asserted, supposedly based on its own sources, that the party Tseber was referring to was KMKSZ, the Transcarpathian Hungarian Cultural Association.
  • After that, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that he was waiting for "immediate explanations from the Ukrainian government regarding media reports about the ban on the party representing the interests of the Hungarian community in Zakarpattia".
  • However, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has denied the claims of a ban on the Party of Hungarians of Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

HungaryZakarpattia Oblast
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
Zelenskyy: US will not support Ukraine leaving controlled areas
German pro-Russian politician demands referendum on Taurus supply to Ukraine
UAVs attack drone plant near Moscow – photo, videos
Zelenskyy promises Russia mirrored responses to its attacks – video
All News
Hungary
Hungary to continue blocking Ukraine's EU accession over espionage scandals
Hungarian PM justifies law targeting independent media as response to espionage activities by Ukraine
EU is working on "Plan B" to bypass Orbán's veto on Ukraine accession talks 
RECENT NEWS
13:13
Kremlin does not rule out Putin-Zelenskyy talks but sets conditions
13:12
Survey says 59% of EU citizens support purchasing and supplying weapons for Ukraine
12:56
No NATO expansion and lifting of sanctions – Reuters reports on Putin's conditions "for peace"
12:31
Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin to meet Chancellor Merz – video
12:18
Zelenskyy outlines when sanctions will hit Russian economy hardest
11:57
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
11:55
Zelenskyy shares details of conversation with Trump at Vatican
11:41
Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit
11:23
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
11:18
Zelenskyy confident that Putin irritates US more than he does
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: