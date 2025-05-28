Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that he has been invited to the upcoming G7 summit.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "G7: I was invited by [Canadian] Prime Minister [Mark] Carney. He is the chair. And I will be there. As for the EU, I think I will also be there in one form or another, we have no such challenges there."

Details: Regarding the NATO summit, Zelenskyy noted that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that they would very much like Ukraine to be present at the summit.

"And it is essential for Ukraine to understand in what format it can be represented. There are many different signals regarding NATO," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

Reports have suggested that it remains unknown whether Zelenskyy will be invited to the NATO summit in The Hague in June, but it is likely that he will attend the defence industry forum, which NATO is organising in parallel.

The Dutch defence minister, whose country is hosting the June NATO summit, said that his country is looking for opportunities to include President Zelenskyy in the programme of the Hague summit.

It has also become known that because of Trump, NATO is preparing a mini-declaration for the summit, likely without mentioning Ukraine.

