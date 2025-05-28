All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 28 May 2025, 11:41
Zelenskyy to attend G7 summit
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that he has been invited to the upcoming G7 summit.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "G7: I was invited by [Canadian] Prime Minister [Mark] Carney. He is the chair. And I will be there. As for the EU, I think I will also be there in one form or another, we have no such challenges there."

Advertisement:

Details: Regarding the NATO summit, Zelenskyy noted that NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that they would very much like Ukraine to be present at the summit.

"And it is essential for Ukraine to understand in what format it can be represented. There are many different signals regarding NATO," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

  • Reports have suggested that it remains unknown whether Zelenskyy will be invited to the NATO summit in The Hague in June, but it is likely that he will attend the defence industry forum, which NATO is organising in parallel.
  • The Dutch defence minister, whose country is hosting the June NATO summit, said that his country is looking for opportunities to include President Zelenskyy in the programme of the Hague summit.
  • It has also become known that because of Trump, NATO is preparing a mini-declaration for the summit, likely without mentioning Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

ZelenskyyG7
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
Zelenskyy: US will not support Ukraine leaving controlled areas
German pro-Russian politician demands referendum on Taurus supply to Ukraine
UAVs attack drone plant near Moscow – photo, videos
Zelenskyy promises Russia mirrored responses to its attacks – video
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
Zelenskyy confident that Putin irritates US more than he does
Zelenskyy: Russia amassing over 50,000 troops on Sumy front
RECENT NEWS
14:43
Russia considers higher taxes after oil and gas revenues fall
14:19
"Justice is slow, but it will come": A conversation with The Reckoning Project CEO Janine di Giovanni
14:04
EXPLAINERHow and why Orbán's circle fabricated a fake about the party of Hungarians of Ukraine
13:13
Kremlin does not rule out Putin-Zelenskyy talks but sets conditions
13:12
Survey says 59% of EU citizens support purchasing and supplying weapons for Ukraine
12:56
No NATO expansion and lifting of sanctions – Reuters reports on Putin's conditions "for peace"
12:31
Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin to meet Chancellor Merz – video
12:18
Zelenskyy outlines when sanctions will hit Russian economy hardest
11:57
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
11:55
Zelenskyy shares details of conversation with Trump at Vatican
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: