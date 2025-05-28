Ukrainian troops deploy Chuika 3.0 detector to intercept FPV drone feeds – photo

Ukrainian troops are now using the Chuika 3.0 video signal detector, which intercepts the video feed from FPV drones to their operators. The device is among the most popular pieces of technology currently available on the Brave1 Market, a Ukrainian defence technology marketplace for military personnel launched in late April 2025.

Details: The Brave1 Market now offers over 1,100 products, ranging from software to drones. Among the most popular technologies is the Chuika 3.0 detector, developed by BlueBird Drones. It is a form of electronic warfare equipment used for radio-electronic reconnaissance. Brave1 said that it intercepts the analogue video signal from an FPV drone to the operator, allowing the user to view the operator’s screen in real time and respond accordingly.

"The primary target is FPV drones, but the device can also intercept signals from enemy ground robotic systems and long-range strike UAVs such as the Molniya, provided the signal is analogue," Brave1 noted.

The detector has a range of up to 4 km. When a drone with an analogue video signal enters the device’s range, Chuika alerts the user with an audio signal that intensifies as the drone approaches.

"The screen displays the source of the signal (up to three simultaneously) and its frequencies," Brave1 added. "The operator can switch channels to display the intercepted video feed on screen and determine whether the drone is Ukrainian or Russian, as well as identify its route. The interface is simple and intuitive."

Chuika 3.0 scans video signals in 4 to 8 seconds, and its software can even intercept encrypted signals. The manufacturer is said to regularly update and improve the software based on real feedback from the battlefield.

"At present, the device operates across three key frequency ranges, covering up to 95% of the most common FPV drone frequencies," Brave1 emphasised. "Plans for this year include the development of a more powerful Chuika 4.0, network interaction and integration with electronic warfare systems."

