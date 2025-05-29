Russia attacks Ukraine with new drone reaching speeds of up to 750 km/h

Russia launched a new type of jet-powered attack UAV called the Dan-M against Ukraine on the morning of 29 May. The drones were launched in a group from Crimea.

Source: Serhii "Flesh" Beskrestnov, a consultant specialised in military radio technologies, on social media

Details: Beskrestnov explained that the Dan-M is originally a target drone used for training and testing air defence systems, which Russia has now converted into a strike UAV.

Quote: "We did the same with Strizh jet drones at the beginning of the war, but only because we lacked cruise missiles and long-range strike drones. Why Russia has made this modification is unclear – perhaps they have a large stock of these UAVs."

More details: Beskrestnov added that the original target drone is red, but in this case the body colour had been changed.

He also specified that the drone's flight time is 25-40 minutes, its speed ranges between 400 and 750 km/h, and it can fly at altitudes of up to nine kilometres.

Background: Serhii "Flesh" Beskrestnov recently reported that Russian forces have started using an AI-powered drone with a petrol engine capable of flying over 100 km to carry out attacks on Ukraine.

