All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian oil giant Lukoil earns billions bypassing EU sanctions

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 29 May 2025, 18:45
Russian oil giant Lukoil earns billions bypassing EU sanctions
Lukoil logo. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian oil company Lukoil, which earned nearly €100 billion last year, is bypassing European Union sanctions through a clever legal arrangement involving a subsidiary registered in Ireland.

Source: The Currency, an Irish online media outlet

Details: Lukoil Capital Designated Activity Company was established in September 2021, just months before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Its sole function is to issue bonds on international markets, raising billions of dollars for the Russian parent company.

Advertisement:

The total amount of bonds issued through the Irish subsidiary is US$2.3 billion. These funds ultimately reach the parent company in Russia.

The Irish subsidiary itself is not subject to sanctions, as the EU has not formally banned Lukoil’s operations – unlike the United States and the United Kingdom. This allows the Russian oil giant to maintain access to Western capital markets despite international isolation.

The directors of Lukoil Capital are linked to Vantru, a corporate services firm based in Northern Ireland. These same individuals also manage the Irish branch of a Moscow airport, which has also drawn journalistic attention.

In comments to The Currency, Vantru founder Rory Mulvaney confirmed that his firm works with Irish companies linked to Russia. He believes it is legal to raise funds from Russian businesses to pay Western investors, provided such payments are not prohibited.

Background:

  • The European Union is considering imposing sanctions on a Dubai-based trading unit of Russian oil giant Lukoil PJSC.
  • Lukoil also plans to sell its oil refinery in Bulgaria – its largest asset in the Balkans – to a Qatari-British consortium.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

oilsanctions
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russians have not shared their "memorandum" with partners – another deception
Russia's memorandum delay is a stalling tactic – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
NATO announces new Ramstein format meeting next week
Pro-Russian former politician Andrii Portnov met with top Ukrainian officials on eve of his murder – UP sources
Ukrainian Embassy denies that Zelenskyy's visit to Germany has been cut short
​​Deputy mayor who directed missiles towards Mariupol killed in explosion in Russia's Stavropol – videos
All News
oil
EU proposes to lower price cap for Russian oil to US$45 – FT
UK calls on G7 to lower price cap on Russian oil, says Bloomberg
Ukraine urges G7 to slash Russian oil price cap to US$30 per barrel
RECENT NEWS
20:42
Russian delegation led by Putin's aide to attend new peace talks in Istanbul
19:41
Zelenskyy: Russians have not shared their "memorandum" with partners – another deception
19:26
EXPLAINERWhy Slovakia may hold snap elections and what Fico hopes to gain
19:24
Two injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:45
Russian oil giant Lukoil earns billions bypassing EU sanctions
18:45
Royal Navy tracks Russian vessels in UK waters for second time in May
18:43
Journalists identify collaborators involved in religious persecution in occupied Melitopol
17:53
Bloomberg: China cuts drone sales to Europe but continues supplying Russia
17:30
Czech teacher receives suspended sentence for denying Russian war crimes in Ukraine
17:21
North Korea supplied Russia with 9 million shells and 100 ballistic missiles – international report, photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: