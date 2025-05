Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson on 29 May, killing a man.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians have taken the life of another resident of Kherson.

Today, a 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in an enemy attack on the city’s Dniprovskyi district."

