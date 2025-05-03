Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot guarantee safety for foreigners travelling to Moscow on 9 May

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of foreign representatives during their planned trips to Moscow for the Victory Day parade, as Russia has the right to take any action against the guests, while Kyiv cannot be held responsible for what happens in Russia. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Zelenskyy during a private conversation with journalists

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our stance is very simple to all the countries that have travelled or are travelling to 9 May: we cannot be responsible for what is happening in the Russian Federation. They provide you with security; therefore, we won't give you any guarantees. Because we don't know what Russia will do these days.

Advertisement:

It may take various steps on its part, let's say, arson, bombings and so on, only to blame us. As president, I told the foreign minister about it. I believe that we should advise people who contact us: ‘We do not recommend you visit Russia from a security standpoint. And if you do so, don't ask us. It's your personal decision'...

... Ukraine is definitely not responsible for what is happening in Russia today. That's a fact. We're accountable when we're there. Moreover, I'm sure that other countries are engaged in the same diplomacy with the Russians when they come to us, and experience shows that we have had many different leaders, and during their visits, there were various formats of attacks, assaults and intimidation."

Background: In the same conversation, Zelenskyy has rejected Putin's idea of a three-day ceasefire.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!