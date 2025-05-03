All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot guarantee safety for foreigners travelling to Moscow on 9 May

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 May 2025, 12:26
Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot guarantee safety for foreigners travelling to Moscow on 9 May
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that Ukraine cannot guarantee the safety of foreign representatives during their planned trips to Moscow for the Victory Day parade, as Russia has the right to take any action against the guests, while Kyiv cannot be held responsible for what happens in Russia. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Zelenskyy during a private conversation with journalists

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our stance is very simple to all the countries that have travelled or are travelling to 9 May: we cannot be responsible for what is happening in the Russian Federation. They provide you with security; therefore, we won't give you any guarantees. Because we don't know what Russia will do these days.

Advertisement:

It may take various steps on its part, let's say, arson, bombings and so on, only to blame us. As president, I told the foreign minister about it. I believe that we should advise people who contact us: ‘We do not recommend you visit Russia from a security standpoint. And if you do so, don't ask us. It's your personal decision'...

... Ukraine is definitely not responsible for what is happening in Russia today. That's a fact. We're accountable when we're there. Moreover, I'm sure that other countries are engaged in the same diplomacy with the Russians when they come to us, and experience shows that we have had many different leaders, and during their visits, there were various formats of attacks, assaults and intimidation."

Background: In the same conversation, Zelenskyy has rejected Putin's idea of a three-day ceasefire.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

ZelenskyyRussia
Advertisement:
Ukrainian uncrewed boat destroys Russian warplane for first time in history – videos
Zelenskyy: Ukraine cannot guarantee safety for foreigners travelling to Moscow on 9 May
"Best conversation of all", says Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump in Rome
Ukraine destroys 77 out of 183 drones launched by Russia overnight, 73 go off radar
US prepares new sanctions against Russia – Reuters
UpdatedRussia launches attack UAVs at Kharkiv, injuring 47 people – photos
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy on possible US withdrawal from peace talks: I'm sure Europe will be there for us
Zelenskyy: Ukraine may receive air defence systems from US under minerals deal
Ukraine prepares meeting at national security advisers' level with US participation – Bloomberg
RECENT NEWS
15:40
Slovak PM's party says he still plans to attend Putin's Victory Day parade
15:32
Tax office building damaged in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photos
15:21
"Kyiv may not see 10 May": threats from Russia follow Zelenskyy's warning about safety of Victory Parade guests
14:50
Large-scale fire starts in Kharkiv Oblast due to Russian attack – photo, video
14:15
Zelenskyy criticises Orbán for anti-Ukrainian statements and engaging Ukraine in Hungarian elections
13:45
EU ambassador calls death of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna one of Russia's most heinous war crimes
13:23
Zelenskyy on possible US withdrawal from peace talks: I'm sure Europe will be there for us
13:06
Zelenskyy: Ukraine may receive air defence systems from US under minerals deal
13:01
Ukrainian uncrewed boat destroys Russian warplane for first time in history – videos
12:58
Ukraine prepares meeting at national security advisers' level with US participation – Bloomberg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: