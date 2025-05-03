Zelenskyy rejects Putin's three-day truce proposal and labels it "theatrical performance"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described an initiative by Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin to declare a three-day truce from 7 to 9 May as a theatrical performance to create an atmosphere of Moscow's exit from isolation. Instead, Zelenskyy has insisted on a 30-day ceasefire, as proposed by the US.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "An unconditional ceasefire is the model proposed by the Americans. We're following it. From this date or another – preferably as soon as possible.

So let's try for 30 days. Why a 30-day ceasefire? It's impossible to agree on anything in three, five, or seven days."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that if Russia is genuinely prepared to discuss a real ceasefire, "we should support the American strategy and agree to a 30-day truce".

He also noted that complete silence cannot be achieved without quality monitoring.

Quote: "This is more of a theatrical performance on his [Putin's] part. It's impossible to build any plan for the next steps to end the war in two or three days.

And so it just doesn't look very serious but very frivolous. No one is going to play around in order to give Putin a soft atmosphere of coming out of isolation on 9 May and to make everyone feel comfortable and safe – those leaders, or friends or partners of Putin who will come to Kremlin Square on 9 May for one reason or another – no one is going to help Putin. We're simply either at war, or Putin is showing that he's ready for a ceasefire and for the first part of the end of the war. We're ready to start on the 1st, 3rd or 5th [May]. If he needs it to be the 7th, we don't care. It should be 30 days from the 7th, then."

Background: The Kremlin reported that Russian leader Vladimir Putin unilaterally declared a "truce" on the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, as the Russians call World War II.

