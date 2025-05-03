Ukrainian uncrewed boat destroys Russian warplane for first time in history – videos

Ukrainian uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) equipped with R-73 air-to-air missiles are reported to have hit a Russian Su-30 fighter jet near the port of Novorossiysk.

Source: Mezha Media, a technology and IT news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company; Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU); a number of Russian military bloggers

Quote from DIU: "A historic strike has been carried out by soldiers from Group 13, a special DIU unit, using a missile from a Magura uncrewed surface platform. A multi-purpose fighter jet belonging to the aggressor state of Russia, with an estimated cost of about US$50 million, burst into flames in the air and eventually crashed into the sea, to the bottom of the ruthless Neptune's domain."

Background: Last year, DIU officially announced the integration of Soviet-era R-73 air-to-air missiles with infrared guidance onto MAGURA uncrewed surface vessels (USVs). This upgrade enabled Ukrainian forces to destroy two Russian Mi-8 helicopters in December.

