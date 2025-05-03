All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine may receive air defence systems from US under minerals deal

Oleh PavliukSaturday, 3 May 2025, 13:06
Zelenskyy: Ukraine may receive air defence systems from US under minerals deal
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has indicated that Ukraine may receive the necessary number of air defence systems after a minerals agreement has been finalised with the United States.

Source: Zelenskyy in a comment to journalists on Saturday 3 May, as reported by European Pravda, citing the Interfax-Ukraine news agency

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the minerals deal with the US "is beneficial to both sides today".

He added that the agreement will allow Ukraine to safeguard future US investments and "protect our land and our people with air defence, in particular".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "So we're ready for air defence systems to be part of this deal. I told him [Trump – ed.] the number we need, and he said they would work on it; these things aren’t free. I'd like Ukraine to have the opportunity to purchase American weapons."

Background:

