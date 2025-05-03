All Sections
Large-scale fire starts in Kharkiv Oblast due to Russian attack – photo, video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 May 2025, 14:50
The large-scale fire caused by the Russian attack. All photos: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

A large-scale fire has broken out over an area of 2,000 sq m in the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast after Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on the central part of the settlement.

Source: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

Details: Two women aged 86 and 72 have been injured.

The attack has completely destroyed a two-storey commercial building.

The strikes have also partially destroyed and damaged a two-storey house, local authority buildings, commercial premises and pavilions.

