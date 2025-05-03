One person injured and gas pipeline damaged in three Russian attacks on Kostiantynivka since day's start – photo

The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka on 3 May. Photo: Serhii Horbunov on Facebook

Russian forces attacked the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast three times on Saturday 3 May, leaving one civilian injured.

Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The enemy fired five rockets from a Smerch multiple-launch rocket system this morning. The attack injured one civilian and damaged the facades of houses, gas pipelines and power lines.

The enemy dropped a FAB-250 bomb on the city of Kostiantynivka at 12:15 on 3 May 2025, damaging the facades of houses and an infrastructure facility.

Russian occupation forces attacked the city with a Molniya-2 loitering munition in the afternoon. The facade of a multi-storey building has been damaged."

